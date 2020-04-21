Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela CLIMAX 2.0: What if Ram, Leela didn't die & got married? Would you like the end?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is one of the most loved Bollywood movies. However, given the chance to choose an alternate climax for the movie, how would you like to change the same? Tell us about this in our new section Climax 2.0.

While Bollywood has entertained the audience with amazing movies and continues to do so, there are certain movies that create a strong impact on our minds and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela happens to be one of them. The movie starring and in lead roles emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2013 as well as one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The movie also starred Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Abhimanyu Singh.

While the story was all about love, betrayal and drama, there were instances when fans must have thought of a completely different ending to the movie. The movie revolved around Ram and Leela, who love each other but cannot stay together as their families, Rajadi and Sanera, have been at war with each other for many years. Ranveer and Deepika's chemistry in the movie as Ram and Leela was loved and appreciated a lot by the audience. From the scene when Ram boldly enters the house of the Sanera heads and flirts with Leela to the scene when Ram storms into Leela's house and incapacitates the guards single-handedly, the movie kept the audience at the edge of the seat.

In the film, Ram requests Dhankor Baa to consider negotiation for peace, she invites him to celebrate Navratri with the Saneras, with the intention of killing him. However, at the event, Bhavani secretly shoots Dhankor Baa to place the blame on Rajadi. Leela is made the Chief of the Saneras and bitterly carries out a negotiation with Ram, with the condition that the Saneras and Rajadis will not interact with each other ever again. Bhavani, who does not tolerate this development, deceives Leela into blindly signing a document that orders unrestrained killings of the Rajadis. During Dussehra, as the Ramleela parade ends, many of the Rajadis are killed, and the village is on the brink of war, which Ram senses. Ram and Leela decide that they are each other's soulmates and shoot one another dead, all the while oblivious to the fact that Dhankor Baa undergoes a change of heart and kills Bhavani, ordering that peace be made with the other clan. While the movie’s storyline definitely won millions of hearts, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela could have an alternate ending which we call CLIMAX 2.0.

Check out the climax scene here:

While many fans wanted Ram and Leela to unite and end up living together happily, some were happy that Sanjay Leela Bhansali stuck with the original ending of Romeo and Juliet. Well, we all know that the two loved each other unconditionally and would have loved to spend their life together if Dhankor Baa would have agreed before by not being influenced by Bhavani. What are your thoughts about the same and how do you think the movie could have ended? Pinkvilla gives you a chance to change the way Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela ended.

As we begin our series of Climax 2.0, tell us in the comments section on how you would like to change the ending of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×