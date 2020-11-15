Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela turns 7: 5 romantic scenes from Ranveer, Deepika's film that raised temperature

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela completes 7 years today, we bring you the best 5 romantic scenes from the film.

and are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Be it any occasion, the two never fail to turn heads, courtesy their electrifying chemistry. The two got married on November 14 and 15 in 2018. The couple is adored for both on-and off screen chemistry. Ranveer and Deepika’s love blossomed during the shoot of their iconic film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is very special for all Deepveer fans. The movie earned Rs 220 crore in its theatrical run and emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2013 as well as one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The movie that received positive critical reviews, garnered many accolades and praises.

Ranveer and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry was simply unmissable and needless to say it left everyone awestruck. The two played the lead characters in Bhansali’s romantic drama. While their on-screen chemistry in the movie won the hearts of the audience, their real-life love story too started to brew on the sets of this movie. Released seven years ago, the movie revolves around Ram and Leela, who belong to two different cults, fall in love with each other. The historic rivalry between their families separates them and they show backdoor to the love. The story has a tragic ending where Ram and Leela give up their lives rather than giving in to the hostile cult they belong to.

As this blockbuster film completes 7 years of its release today, we bring you 5 best romantic scenes from the film that showed the sizzling chemistry between the two finest actors.

1. Ram left awestruck during his first meeting with Leela

This is the first encounter of Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone) in the film. During the festival of Holi, Ram sneaks in the Sanera Mansion and instantly falls in love with Leela. Needless to say, Ram is completely in awe of Leela’s beauty as he could not take off his eyes from her. Leela, on the other hand too, developed a strong like for him and the romance between the couple begins in the midst of this bloody gang war.

2. When Ram, Leela share a steamy kiss in the song Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

The scene is from the very popular song Lahu Muh Lag Gaya. Amid everyone is playing Holi, lovebirds Ram and Leela share a steamy kiss. The two set the temperature soaring with their sizzling chemistry and scorching lip lock. This is one of the most romantic scenes from the film. After the kiss, Ram falls madly in love with her. Their electrifying chemistry in this scene is noteworthy and loved by all. Well, we just can’t take our eyes from them.

3. When Ram comes to meet Leela at her house:

‘Madly in love’ Ram goes to meet Leela at her house. As he reaches there, he finds Leela sitting on her balcony. In the scene, the two can be seen head over heels in love with each other as they share some cosy moments. The two also share a cut kiss in the scene.

4. When Leela loses her finger:

Leela is unable to forget Ram and refuses to marry the boy chosen by her mother Dhankor Baa (Supriya Pathak) and is not willing to get engaged. Dhankor Baa gets angry and tries to remove the ring from her finger using a chopper used for chopping beetle nuts. And she chops off Leela’s finger.

5. Ram and Leela decide to die at the hands of each other:

The last scene of the film is indeed very heartbreaking. Ram and Leela decide to die at the hands of each other than to be killed by their families and they eventually kill each other. Before killing each other, they share a passionate kiss and this scene leaves everyone teary eyed. The intensity in their eyes and the last moment that they shared can't be described in words. They created magic on-screen.

