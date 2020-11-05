Golmaal 3 turns 10: Here are the funniest scenes from the Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 3 turned 10 today and here we have compiled a few hilarious scenes from the multi-starrer.

When it comes to filmmaker Rohit Shetty and his films, you cannot expect anything usual. Today, Rohit Shetty’s film Golmaal 3 clocked 10 years. The film was a laughter riot and had released on October 5, 2020. It starred , Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Johnny Lever, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. Each of them delivered a phenomenal performance in their respective roles; they tickled audiences' funnybones. The Golmaal franchise always delivers fantastic comedy films.

Not many know, that the title ‘Golmaal’ is basically the first few letters of the name of the main characters of the film - ‘Go‘pal, ‘L‘axman, ‘Ma’dhav, and ‘L‘ucky. In 2006, Rohit Shetty released the first film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. It was a no-brainer and was fun to watch. And interestingly, it was Ajay’s comeback into comedy genre after Masti. It turned out to be a big commercial success which led to two more films in the series ‘Golmaal Returns‘ and ‘Golmaal 3‘. Later, the franchise released Golmaal Again in 2017 and now they are gearing up for Golmaal 5.

However, Golmaal 3 will always remain memorable, especially a few funny scenes. The story of the film revolves around Pritam (Mithun Chakraborty) and Geeta (Ratna Pathak Shah). During their old age when the two college sweethearts cross paths and try to reunite, they find it difficult due to their respective children. Reportedly, the whole team had a lot of fun during the shooting of the film and n number of pranks were played by Ajay and Rohit on the rest of the team members.

In Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series, another movie or series is always imitated. In Golmaal 3, Mithun Chakraborty danced on his own infamous song ‘Disco Dancer‘.

Today, as ‘Golmaal 3’ clocks 10, here are a few funniest scenes from the film:

The silent couch war was one of the funniest scenes. When the two groups sat on a couch and with their expressions, they made it visible that they are not happy with the presence of the other group. All the characters' reactions to the supposed threats made the audiences laugh out loud.

One of the iconic-yet-funny scenes was the finger breaking scene. When a character pointed a finger at Gopal, he breaks the finger of that person. Later, the other characters of the film also avoid pointing a finger at him.

One of the most hilarious scenes in the movie was the confusion between a bone in the boxers. The plan was for the dog to attack Gopal; however, the dog gets confused with the boxers and attacks Pritam instead.

Also Read: 10 Years of Golmaal 3: Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade reminisce the ‘special’ film; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×