Golmaal 5 in the works? Rohit Shetty REVEALS

The first film of the successful franchise Golmaal was released in 2006. Since then, it became one of the most successful and loved comedy series in Bollywood. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the first film featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role as Gopal, Arshad Warsi as Madhav, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, and Sharman Joshi as Laxman. With four successful films in the franchise already, fans have been eagerly anticipating news about the fifth installment. Now, in an interview with IndiaToday, Rohit Shetty shared a major update about the fifth installment.

Rohit Shetty on Golmaal 5

Rohit Shetty recently returned from South Africa after wrapping up the shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about his upcoming plans, he shared he will focus on Singham 3. The director shared, “It is such a co-incidence, but my last ‘Singham’ release was in 2014 and that was also the first season I hosted for Khatron Ke Khiladi. This time around, I have wrapped the season of KKK shoot and will next dive into ‘Singham 3.’ Right now, all our focus is on prepping for ‘Singham’ and then begin shooting for it in the next 2-3 months. For the next year, all my focus and energy are on that. Only after that, will we think of other projects, but yes, definitely ‘Golmaal 5’ is on the cards.” Rohit Shetty also added that Signham 4 script is locked. Well, it's good news for Golmaal and Singham fans.

The last movie of the franchise Golmaal 4 was released in 2017 with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, among others.

Meanwhile, on the television front, Rohit Shetty will return as a host for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The shoot for the thirteenth season of the stunt-based show wrapped up recently and the contestants returned to Mumbai.

