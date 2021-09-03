'Gone too soon': Priyanka Chopra mourns Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise

The news of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left his friends, colleagues and fans in shock. The actor's family and friends bid him a final adieu today with a heavy heart. As condolences messages continue to pour in, the Sky is Pink actress Jonas also took to her Twitter handle and expressed grief over the actor’s untimely demise. The actress mentioned Peter Strople’s legacy quote as she paid condolences to his family and friends.

The actress wrote, “Legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people.” - Peter Strople. Gone too soon #SidharthShukla. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om shanti”. The sudden death of Sidharth Shukla left the TV and film industry in shock and his loved ones are still in disbelief. Celebrities including , , Kareena Kapoor, , , and many others paid their condolences. Talking about Sidharth Shukla’s demise, the initial reports suggested that he had died of a heart attack. However, the exact reason for his sudden death is uncertain.

Take a look:

“Legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people.” - Peter Strople Gone too soon #SidharthShukla. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om shanti — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 3, 2021

According to post-mortem reports, the doctors have not given any opinion, as they did not find anything conclusive. However, they have preserved Sidharth Shukla’s Viscera carefully for further analysis and they would soon find out the actual cause of death that led to cardiac arrest. Yesterday, September 2, Cooper Hospital confirmed his death. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.