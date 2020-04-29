Good Bye Irrfan: Arvind Kejriwal expresses condolences over the star’s demise; Calls him an exceptional actor

Post Irrfan’s unfortunate demise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his condolences and called him one of the most exceptional actors.

It is a sad day for the entire Bollywood industry as the showbiz world has lost one of its brightest stars. We are talking about Irrfan, who breathed his last today in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The 53 year old actor was rushed to the hospital lately after his health deteriorated and was admitted in the ICU. The news of Irrfan’s sudden demise spread like wildfire and ever since his fans and friends have been mourning the irreparable loss to the Indian Cinema. Many even stated that the actor has gone too soon.

And now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also sent his condolences for the actor’s demise. Sharing his thoughts on micro-blogging site Twitter, the renowned politician stated that he is in a state of shock with the news of Irrfan’s demise. Calling the Angrezi Medium star an exceptional actor, Kejriwal wished that the legendary actor’s work should be remembered time immemorial. “Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet on Irrfan’s demise:

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

For the uninitiated, Irrfan hasn’t been keeping well for quite some time now. While the actor was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, he got himself treated in London and had returned to India last year. In fact, Irrfan also made his big screen appearance in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan early this year. However, the Piku star missed the promotions owing to his health issues. In fact, he didn’t attend the last rites of his mother Saeeda Begum who had passed away early this week in Jaipur.

