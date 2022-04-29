'Good looks king' Hrithik Roshan will leave your heart racing with his wink in THIS new video

The ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction. He debuted with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and since then, there is no looking back for him. He has worked in several hit movies such as Krrish, War, Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Super 30, and others. He is known in the industry for his amazing acting skills, flawless dancing, and unmatchable good looks. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his loved ones wait for his photos and videos to go out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, a new video of Hrithik is making rounds on Internet, which is simply breathtaking. He looked handsome as he donned his casual best attire. At the end of the video, he also gorgeously winked at the camera.

Watch video here

Meanwhile, talking about his professional career, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline including the Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action-thriller Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf. The movie is slated to release on September 30, 2022. Apart from this, he also has Siddarth Anand’s upcoming directorial Fighter which will mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The movie will release on September 28 next year. In addition to this, The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor will also be seen playing the lead in the much-awaited Krrish 4. As per the latest reports in a news portal, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan will soon begin work on the film. A source close known to ETimes revealed, “The preparation on Krrish 4, including the casting of the film, will begin in June this year.” The leading lady for the film is yet to be decided.

ALSO READ: Jab Mouni Roy met 'wonderful Human' Hrithik Roshan in Amsterdam, here's what happened