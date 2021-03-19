Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap: So many things happened, been learnt & unlearnt during shoot

Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi has been released and it is doing well at the box office. Her performance in the horror-comedy is very much appreciated by the audience. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, actors are coming out for the shooting but with all precautions. Janhvi Kapoor has been shooting in Punjab for her forthcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The film's shooting has been wrapped up today and the actress has announced the same by sharing pictures on her Instagram. The film is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

She even dropped a heart emoji. The pictures, which are shared by Janhvi herself, include director Siddharth Sengupta and the entire crew of Good Luck Jerry could be seen posing.