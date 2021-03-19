  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap: So many things happened, been learnt & unlearnt during shoot

The film shooting of Good Luck Jerry has been completed. Janhvi Kapoor penned down a heartwarming post for the entire team on her social handle. Take a look inside.
54164 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 10:07 am
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap: So many things happened, been learnt & unlearnt during shoot
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi has been released and it is doing well at the box office. Her performance in the horror-comedy is very much appreciated by the audience. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, actors are coming out for the shooting but with all precautions. Janhvi Kapoor has been shooting in Punjab for her forthcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The film's shooting has been wrapped up today and the actress has announced the same by sharing pictures on her Instagram. The film is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

She even dropped a heart emoji. The pictures, which are shared by Janhvi herself, include director Siddharth Sengupta and the entire crew of Good Luck Jerry could be seen posing.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures here:

Good Luck Jerry shooting has entirely been done in Punjab. The actress was seen juggling between Roohi promotions and film shoot. The film will be produced by Aanand L Rai.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles with the team of 'Good Luck Jerry' as the film shoot wraps up; PHOTOS

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles with the team of 'Good Luck Jerry' as the film shoot wraps up; PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor to head to LA to help Khushi Kapoor in exploring acting institutes post Good Luck Jerry shoot?
Janhvi Kapoor chills with little boys on the sets of Good Luck Jerry and it is all things cute; WATCH
UNSEEN PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in white as she celebrates her birthday on sets of Good Luck Jerry
WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor rides an E Rickshaw on the sets of Good Luck Jerry with sister Khushi Kapoor in tow
WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor plays cricket during Good Luck Jerry shoot, pokes fun at herself asking if she's a 'pro'
Anonymous 16 hours ago

super duper flop

Anonymous 1 day ago

Here comes another floo movie

Anonymous 2 days ago

it’s beyond me how Jhanvi Kapoor is getting these movies. she has no acting skills.

Anonymous 2 days ago

poor director had to work with this piece of plastic.