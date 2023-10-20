‘Good luck little one’: Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Mannara Chopra for Bigg Boss 17 with major throwback PIC

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media, and she often treats her 89.6 million followers on Instagram with some stunning pictures of her with her family members. PeeCee often posts lovely pictures with her hubby Nick Jonas and their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Now, as her cousin Mannara Chopra recently embarked on her Bigg Boss 17 journey, Priyanka has wished her luck.

Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Mannara Chopra good luck for Bigg Boss 17

On Friday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to drop a major throwback picture with her cousin Mannara. The picture is from Priyanka Chopra’s Miss World 2000 pageant, and a young Mannara is seen posing with the Quantico actress for a picture. Priyanka has her arms around her cousin, and they are all smiles in the throwback picture.

Priyanka looks lovely with a crown on her head and is seen in a white outfit. Meanwhile, Mannara is seen in a black dress in the picture. Sharing the lovely snap, the Love Again actress showed her support for her cousin and wished her good luck for her Bigg Boss 17 stint. She wrote, “Throwback to little @memannara Good Luck little one,” followed by a red heart emoji, and folded hands emoji.

How are Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra related?

Mannara Chopra is Priyanka’s paternal cousin. Mannara’s mother, Kamini Chopra Handa, is the sister of Priyanka’s father. Mannara had attended Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ wedding in 2018 in Jodhpur. She has predominantly worked in South films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the rom-com Love Again, and the spy action thriller series Quantico. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

