Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh on experiencing labour pain: RESPECT to all the mothers; Watch Video

Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Ahead of its release, Akshay and Diljit attempted to understand what mothers go through while labour in a video. Check it out.

One of the highly anticipated releases of 2019 is , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. The film’s trailer was released a few weeks back and it featured Akshay and Kareena as one couple and Diljit and Kiara as another. As both couples opt for IVF at the same clinic, their same surname causes a goof up that affects their lives in a funny way. Fans have been loving the banter of Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara during the promotions of the film.

Now, as the release draws near, Akshay and Diljit attempted to understand the pain that mother’s go through while delivering a baby and a good news. The Khiladi teamed up with his co-actor in the film and shot for a video in which both Akshay and Diljit go through electrical stimulations which are similar to labour pains. A doctor is seen monitoring the same while Akshay and Diljit try to understand what mother’s go through at the time of labour.

As the two stars begin feeling the stimulation, we can see them getting uneasy. In no time, Akshay and Diljit are screaming in pain as the intensity is increased slowly and steadily. From hurling abuses at each other to shouting, Good Newwz stars go through a similar level of pain which women go through during labour. At the end of it all, Akshay and Diljit salute to all women who go through the process of delivering a baby and give a piece of good news to their family. Akshay shared the video and wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh and me experience labour pain : Good Newwz A small step to understand what mothers go through by @diljitdosanjh & me. Dil se - RESPECT to all the mummies out there, delivering #GoodNewwz is harder than anyone can imagine! @dharmamovies.”

Meanwhile, a day back, Akshay shared a fun video of car pooling with Kareena, Diljit and Kiara and crooning Good Newwz songs with them on the way to promotions. The stars have been promoting the film at various events and shows. The trailer of the film received an overwhelming response and the songs, Maana Dil, Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara are trending on charts. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

