Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar has an epic fall as he and Diljit Dosanjh goof around during promotion; WATCH

Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Ever since the trailer of Good Newwz was dropped online, fans have been literally counting days to the film’s release because having and Diljit Dosanjh in a frame promises truck loads of laughter. And before we witness the madness on screen i.e. December 27, 2019, and Diljit Dosanjh are leaving no stone unturned to give a glimpse of what’s in store in the film. And yesterday, when Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani had stepped out for promotions, Akshay and Diljit made the entire room burst in laughter while posing for pictures together.

Now, knowing Akshay Kumar and his pranks, while posing for the paps, Akshay Kumar can be seen whispering something into Diljit's ears and soon after, Aksay jump in Diljit’s lap, but sadly, Diljit loses balance and both of them fall and everyone literally bursts into laughter. In the video, while Akshay can be seen wearing a grey pullover, khaki pants, and white shoes, Diljit looks dapper in a checkered blue shirt, white denims, and white turban.

Also, a few days back, Akshay posted a video on social media wherein both, Akshay and Diljit could be seen going through electrical stimulations similar to labor pains to understand the pain all the mothers go through while delivering a baby i.e. "good news". Talking about the film, Good Newwz is based on the concept of IVF and how the sperms of Akshay and Diljit get interchanged during the course of the film. Good Newwz will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More