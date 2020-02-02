Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer to release in Hong Kong

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz to release in Hong Kong on February 13, 2020.

's recent release Good Newwz broke all records crossing 300 crore Box Office Collection worldwide. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is Akki's fourth hit in 2019. It hit the screens in India on December 27, 2019 during the Christmas Week. The movie received an exceptional response in the country and joined the Rs 200 crore club in a mere 24 days of release. Bankrolled by , Good Newzz was among the biggest hits of 2019.

The film received a roaring applause from the audience and locked big numbers at the box office. Its double celebration for Akshay Kumar and the entire team of Good Newwz as the film is all set to release in Hong Kong on February 13. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of Good Newws with the title of the film written in Hong Kong's official language. "The biggest goof-up is all ready to take over #HongKong! #GoodNewwz releases on 13th February!", Akshay captioned his post.

Revolving around the In vitro fertilization process, the film follows the story of two couples having the same surname. Mr. and Mrs. Batra aspire to embrace parenthood and take to IVF in order to welcome their child. The other couple, also named Mr. and Mrs. Batra tries the same process. Confusion unfolds when the sperm samples get exchanged in the lab and the ladies get pregnant with the wrong sperm. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor keep the glam element high while Diljit and Kiara give us high doses of laughter.

Credits :Instagram

Read More