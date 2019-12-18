Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor as 'skinny' Batra's meet ‘flashy’ Batra’s Diljit, Kiara & it’s EPIC

Good Newwz: In the video, Kiara and Diljit who are donning yellow coloured jackets are being called as the flashy Batra's by Akshay and Kareena who are donning simple attires.

Good Newwz starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. After treating the audience with their hilarious trailer and amazing different flavoured songs like Chandigarh Mein which is a party song, Sauda Khara Khara which is a wedding song, Maana Dil: an emotional song and Laal Ghaghra: a fun number, the makers have been dropping hilarious videos promoting their movie. Recently shared a video on his Instagram account which will leave you in splits.

In the video, Kiara and Diljit who are donning yellow coloured jackets are being called as the flashy Batra's by Akshay and Kareena who are donning simple attires. Kiara and Diljit say that they are the cool and fun Batra's while Kareena and Akki are the skiing and boring Batra's. The video basically is a cute spat between the two Batra families which will make you go LOL. Sharing the video, Akki wrote, "It’s Batra v/s Batra in Delhi today! #GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani ."

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to hit the screens on December 27 this year. The story revolves around two couples with the same surname. Coincidentally, both the pairs attempt to conceive a child through IVF but confusion strikes when the sperms of the two men get exchanged in the lab. The movie is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. While Akshay and Kareena make a classy couple, Diljit and Kiara keep up with the humour element with their funny antics.

