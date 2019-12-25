Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar wishes his fans Merry Christmas & shares a new poster of the film

Akshay Kumar wishes his fans Merry Christmas with a new poster of his upcoming film Good Newwz.

As Good Newwz is a few days away from hitting the screens, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh have gone on a promotional spree. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is all set to release on December 27, this Friday. As the release date falls in the Christmas week, its double celebration for the team. While we sing carols and welcome Santa today, wishes fans a Merry Christmas and unveils a new poster of the film.

The new poster features the four leading stars Akshay, Kareena, Kiara and Diljit on Santa's sleigh, giving out gifts and spreading smiles. "#MerryChristmas from us to you! Stay tuned, we're bringing a special gift too! #GoodNewwz in cinemas 27th Dec, book your tickets now!", Akki wrote in his caption. The two pairs look extremely ecstatic in the poster. Diljit and Kiara are dressed in white while Akshay and Kareena are seen in red.

The film follows the story of two couples with the same surname. Both aspire to embrace parenthood. The take to IVF but confusion strikes as the sperms of the two men get interchanged in the lab and both the ladies get pregnant with the wrong sperm. While Akshay and Kareena make for a sophisticated Mr. and Mrs. Batra, Diljit and Kiara bring desi humour to the film. The Raj Mehta directorial releases in two days and it promises to stock up our Christmas socks with laughter!

