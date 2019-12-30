Good Newwz co producer Karan Johar trolled by Akshay Kumar's fans for underreporting the film's BO collection
Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh hit the screens on 27th December 2019. The movie has received a good response from the critics as well as the audiences. As per Box Office India's report, the Sunday i.e. Day 3 collection is Rs 25- 26 crore nett. The movie saw a good 20 percent jump on day 3. The 1st collection of the movie was Rs 17.50 crore and on day 2 the comedy-drama witnessed a 25 percent jump on Saturday and had garnered Rs 21 crore, thus taking the total to Rs 64-65 crore and with this number.
But trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz sets BO on on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz, " whereas Good Newwz production house Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have stated their collections same as Box Office India's i.e 64.99 crores*. But it looks like Akshay Kumar fans are not happy with Karan Johar mentioning less collection than Taran Adarsh.
Check out Taran Adarsh and Dharma Productions post here:
#GoodNewwz sets BO on on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019
Netizens on Twitter have started trolling Karan Johar by trending, 'KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING'. They are mentioning Taran Adarsh's collections and comparing it with Dharma Productions collections and trolling the producer for mentioning less amount of what Good Newwz has collected.
Check out the tweets here:
Soty 2 - flop
Kalank - disaster
Drive - pathetic
But
Kesari - Superhit
Good Newwz - blockbuster
Bc @karanjohar
Jo insaan dharma productions bacha rha h uske hi movies underreport karta h bc. Kya dogla h be
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING
— UT~SAV (@prakash_utsav) December 30, 2019
Is Chutiyee @karanjohar ne..
Dekho..@akshaykumar Ke against Boxofficeindia me fake figure ka Article. Dalke .kesa Paid article chapvaya....Bad me
BOI khud 18.45cr real Collection de raha he....
Proof is here.
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/jMEFKbSL1t
— Akshay Kumar (@Akshaykumar____) December 30, 2019
First time in the history Producers figure is less than taran
1Rt - 100 Slap to @karanjohar
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/TnybvpVJrG
— Adonish Khiladi (@RowdyDipak) December 30, 2019
Shame on you @karanjohar
This is not the first time when u r under reporting BO collection.. Kesari k time bhi ehi hua..
.
4-5 cr ghusa liya collection.
KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING
— harsh (@harsh40808108) December 30, 2019
Good Newwz is helmed by debutant director Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and Akshay Kumar under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Film.
