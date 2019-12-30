Good Newwz co producer Karan Johar trolled by Akshay Kumar's fans for underreporting the film's BO collection

Akshay Kumar fans on Twitter have started trolling Karan Johar by trending, 'KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING' for reporting less amount of box office collection of Good Newwz.

Good Newwz starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh hit the screens on 27th December 2019. The movie has received a good response from the critics as well as the audiences. As per Box Office India's report, the Sunday i.e. Day 3 collection is Rs 25- 26 crore nett. The movie saw a good 20 percent jump on day 3. The 1st collection of the movie was Rs 17.50 crore and on day 2 the comedy-drama witnessed a 25 percent jump on Saturday and had garnered Rs 21 crore, thus taking the total to Rs 64-65 crore and with this number.

But trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz sets BO on on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz, " whereas Good Newwz production house 's Dharma Productions have stated their collections same as Box Office India's i.e 64.99 crores*. But it looks like fans are not happy with Karan Johar mentioning less collection than Taran Adarsh.

Check out Taran Adarsh and Dharma Productions post here:

#GoodNewwz sets BO on on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

Netizens on Twitter have started trolling Karan Johar by trending, 'KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING'. They are mentioning Taran Adarsh's collections and comparing it with Dharma Productions collections and trolling the producer for mentioning less amount of what Good Newwz has collected.

Check out the tweets here:

Soty 2 - flop

Kalank - disaster

Drive - pathetic But

Kesari - Superhit

Good Newwz - blockbuster Bc @karanjohar

Jo insaan dharma productions bacha rha h uske hi movies underreport karta h bc. Kya dogla h be

KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING — UT~SAV (@prakash_utsav) December 30, 2019

Is Chutiyee @karanjohar ne..

Dekho..@akshaykumar Ke against Boxofficeindia me fake figure ka Article. Dalke .kesa Paid article chapvaya....Bad me

BOI khud 18.45cr real Collection de raha he....

Proof is here. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/jMEFKbSL1t — Akshay Kumar (@Akshaykumar____) December 30, 2019

First time in the history Producers figure is less than taran 1Rt - 100 Slap to @karanjohar KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/TnybvpVJrG — Adonish Khiladi (@RowdyDipak) December 30, 2019

Shame on you @karanjohar This is not the first time when u r under reporting BO collection.. Kesari k time bhi ehi hua..

.

4-5 cr ghusa liya collection. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING — harsh (@harsh40808108) December 30, 2019

Good Newwz is helmed by debutant director Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and Akshay Kumar under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Film.

