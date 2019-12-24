Good Newwz: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani are all set for Christmas; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani will be seen in Good Newwz. As the release date draws near, the stars wished everyone ahead of Christmas in a sweet way. Check it out.

One of the most awaited releases of 2019 is Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film’s release date is just 3 days from today and the actors are busy with the promotions of the same. Amidst this, Kareena, Kiara, Akshay and Diljit got all dressed up to wish their fans on the eve of Christmas. Since a day is left for Christmas, Akshay, Kareena, Kiara and Diljit decided to doll up and wish their fans with a special photo.

Diljit took to Instagram to share a cute photo of Akshay, Kiara and Kareena dressed in red and white outfits. In the photo, Kareena can be seen clad in a red dress with a red and white Santa's cap while Akshay can be seen donning a red onesie with a hoodie. The other Batra’s Diljit and Kiara can be seen twinning in white as they posed with Akshay and Kareena in the photo. With a decked up Christmas tree in the middle, the actors of Good Newwz looked all set to ring in the festive season.

While all the B-town stars are sharing photos clad in Christmas attire, this one seems to be winning hearts as Kareena, Akshay, Diljit and Kiara extended warm greetings of the festive season to everyone.

Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta, who will be making his Bollywood debut. Produced by , Good Newwz deals with the story of 2 couples whose lives become intertwined after a goof up takes place at an IVF clinic. What follows is a comedy of errors and from the trailer, one could guess the film is bound to make you laugh. The songs like Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara, Maana Dil and Laal Ghagra are doing well on the charts. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Instagram

