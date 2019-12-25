Good Newwz Song Dil Na Jaaneya: Akshay, Kareena, Kiara & Diljit spread Christmas cheer in this romantic track

Good Newwz starring Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will hit the screens on December 27, 2019

Post the excitement for Dabangg 3, one film that has everyone excited and pumped is Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Now after treating us to some fun and foot tapping songs like Laal Ghagra, Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara and others, today, the makers dropped another fresh new song from the film titled Dil Na Jaaneya. In the romantic song, which is crooned by Akasa and Rochak Kohli, the team has collaborated with Hollywood pop singer Lauv and have created something beautifully romantic that it will immediately strike a chord in your heart.

While Rochak Kohli and Lauv have also composed the song Dil Na Jaaneya, the lyrics of Dil Na Jaaneya are penned down by Gurpreet Saini, Ari Leff and Michael Pollack. In the song, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one happy couple and the song shows an insight into their day to day life. From waking up to eating food to eating ice creams and spending time together, the song is all things love. On the other hand, we get a glimpse into the life of Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh who are madly in love, too.

In a nutshell, Dil Na Jaaneya aptly depicts how two people feel when in love and Bebo-Akshay and Kiara-Dilhit sum up the beautiful feeling called love with this song. Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is directed by Raj Malhotra and will hit the screens on December 27, 2019. Good Newwz is based on the concept of IVF and how two couples and their lives get entangled due to an IVF goof-up when their sperms get interchanged.

Watch Good Newwz Song Dil Na Jaaneya below:

