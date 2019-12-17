Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra: Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor Khan set the stage ablaze with their chemistry

Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor Khan set the stage ablaze with their chemistry as they match steps in Good Newwz's new song Laal Ghaghra.

After teasing us with chartbusters like Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara, and Maana Dil, the makers of Good Newwz are set to bring all of us on the dance floor as they release a new song Laal Ghaghra featuring and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani film is making a lot of noise for its clutter-breaking concept, catchy dialogues, and unfiltered humour. The songs too are already topping our playlists with Akki and Bebo's song Laal Ghaghra being the newest addition to the list.

Akshay had shared a glimpse of the groovy track yesterday and now the makers have finally unveiled the song. As the name suggests, Akki and Bebo are seen flaunting their desi avatars. While Kareena looks stunning in a red Ghaghra, it comes as a surprise to see our Khiladi Kumar don the same outfit while the two match steps on the beats. The film reunites Akshay and Kareena on screen 11 years after their last film Kambakkht Ishq that released in 2009. The song sees their sizzling chemistry as they set the floor ablaze with their dance moves. Check out the song:

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is all set to release on December 27 this year. It follows the story of a couple Mr. and Mrs. Batra who aspires to welcome their child through IVF treatment. Co-incidentally, another couple, also Mr. and Mrs. Batra opts for the same treatment but confusion strikes when the sperms of the two men get interchanged in the lab and both the ladies get pregnant with the other man's sperm. Perplexity follows along with stocks of humour and fits of laughter.

