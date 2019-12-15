Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra Teaser: Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor groove in a ghaghra leaving fans excited

Akshay Kumar has shared a teaser of the song on his Instagram account. In the teaser shared we can see, Akki and Bebo both are donning a red coloured Ghaghra and grooving on the tunes of the song.

, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. After making us go gaga over the hilarious trailer and the amazing songs- Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara and Maana Dil, the makers are all set to release another song Laal Ghaghra tomorrow. has shared a teaser of the song on his Instagram account. In the teaser shared we can see, Akki and Bebo both are donning a red coloured Ghaghra and grooving on the tunes of the song.

Looking at the video, we can make a guess that the song looks promising and fun. Seeing Akshay donning Ghagra and dancing is like a cherry on top. Sharing the teaser, the Khiladi Kumar wrote, "Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow!" The teaser has already left all the fans excited. Stay tuned for the song tomorrow. While Chandigarh Mein was a party anthem, Sauda Khara Khara was a wedding song and Maana Dil was an emotional song, Laal Ghaghra looks like a fun number.

Check out the video here:

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to hit the screens on December 27 this year. The story revolves around two couples with the same surname. Coincidentally, both the pairs attempt to conceive a child through IVF but confusion strikes when the sperms of the two men get exchanged in the lab. The movie is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. While Akshay and Kareena make a classy couple, Diljit and Kiara keep up with the humour element with their funny antics.

