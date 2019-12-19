Good Newwz stars Akshay, Kiara, Diljit suit up for promotions; Kumar includes Kareena Kapoor in a creative way

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor are on a promotion spree as they are gearing up for their upcoming release Good Newwz. Check out their latest picture right here.

, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor are on a promotion spree as they are gearing up for their upcoming release Good Newwz. They have been attending events and giving several interviews. Today too the star cast got all suited up for a promotional event, however, Kareena was missing from the same. took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself with Kiara and Diljit and included Kareena in a creative way. While taking the photo he added Kareena's picture and in the same, she too can be seen wearing a suit. He smartly captioned the same as," Team #GoodNewwz all suited up for promotions today! Bebo killing it, as usual, #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani.

The star cast recently graced the Kapil Sharma Show and had a gala time as they promoted their movie and also celebrated the show's 100-episode milestone. A few hours ago, the makers had released the second trailer of the movie. Akshay had shared the trailer and had captioned the same as, "Good Newwz : Trailer 2 Delivering a wave of laughter before the fun unleashes! Are you ready to handle the Batras?!"

Check out the photo right below.

Speaking of the movie, the same is directed by Raj Mehta and is all set to release next Friday i.e. on December 27. The film is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The comedy-drama is about two couples and their tryst with in vitro fertilization.

