Good Newwz Trailer 2: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Diljit take you on a fun roller coaster ride

After making us go gaga over the hilarious trailer of Good Newwz starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and making us groove and humm the songs Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara, Maana Dil and Laal Ghagra, the makers are set to drive us even more crazy with the second trailer. Yes, you heard it right. himself has shared the second trailer of the film on his Instagram story and it will leave you in splits.

In the second trailer, the war between the Batra's gets more juicy and funny. While Akki and Bebo are the sophisticated Batra's, Diljit and Kiara are the funny Batra's. The second trailer introduces us to many new and hilarious dialogues. Besides Bebo, Akki, Diljit and Kiara, even the doctor played by Adil Hussain will take you on a fun roller coaster ride. In the second trailer, the madness just got doubled with Varun & Deepti and Honey & Monika dealing with the biggest goof-up of the year. Diljit and Kiara keep up with the humour element with their funny antics in the second trailer.

Watch second trailer of Good Newwz movie here:

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to hit the screens on December 27 this year. The story revolves around two couples with the same surname. Coincidentally, both the pairs attempt to conceive a child through IVF but confusion strikes when the sperms of the two men get exchanged in the lab. The movie is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

