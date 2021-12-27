Good Newwz turns 2: 5 hilarious scenes from Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani starrer

Good Newwz has turned 2 today on the 27th of December, 2021. Raj A Mehta’s directorial debut made quite the buzz when it hit the theatres two years back due to its interesting ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The comedy-drama produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, experimented with its story, as the plot revolved around two couples and their experiences with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) after struggling with pregnancy.

However, it was the many hilarious scenes and dialogues in Good Newwz which entertained its audience extremely. When Varun Batra and Deepti Batra (Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan) meet another couple Honey Batra and Monica Batra (Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani) after the ‘biggest goof up of the year’, hilarious situations ensue. Let us have a look at a few of these scenes from Good Newwz which tickled viewers’ funny bones.

1. Varun Batra talks about ‘intimacy’

During a hospital visit, Varun and Deepti meet a doctor to discuss pregnancy-related issues. When the doctor asks Varun about his ‘intimacy’ with his wife, he misunderstands the question and starts talking about their relationship problems, which leaves Deepti fuming with anger.

2. The ‘SPAM’ scene

Varun Batra and Honey Batra’s banter on whose baby Deepti is carrying in her womb tickled everybody’s funny bones. While an angry Varun says it’s his and Deepti’s kid, a pleasantly smiling Honey replies that it’s his ‘spam’ (read sperm). The striking contrast between both their demeanors is absolutely hilarious.

3. Varun Batra gets ‘high’

Akshay Kumar is popular for his unbeatable comic timing in films. In Good Newwz too, we get a glimpse of this in a scene where Varun Batra gets high and starts talking absolute gibberish. This scene will surely make viewers go ROFL.

4. Just pregnancy problems!

Pregnancies are not only about the ‘glow’. They can also get quite unpleasant and ‘gassy’. Good Newwz judiciously uses its plot to insert several pregnancy-related jokes. One such instance is when Monica farts in the presence of Honey, Varun, and Deepti. Varun could not let the opportunity pass and so, he makes a hilarious joke at this moment.

5. The delivery scene

It’s cute when babies take after their parents, but not in Good Newwz. In the hospital scene, Varun is being the supportive husband, while Deepti struggles hard in labour. However, the look of shock on the new parents’ faces after they notice that their baby looks like Honey, is a totally hilarious sight.

Which one is your favorite funny scene from Good Newwz? Let us know in the comments below!

