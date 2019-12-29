Good Newzz: Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor Khan relished Sindhi cuisine on the sets of the film

Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor Khan relished Sindhi cuisine on the sets of Good Newwz as co-star Anjana Sukhani got them home-cooked Sai Bhaji.

, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh ended their 2019 with a bang. The actors are recently basking in the success of their recent release Good Newwz. The film hit the screens on December 27, adding more fun to the Christmas weekend. The film follows the story of two couples with the same surname. Mr. and Mrs. Batra aspire to embrace parenthood. They try IVF to conceive a baby. Hell breaks loose when the sperms of the two men get interchanged in the lab and the ladies get pregnant with the wrong sperm.

The film brings Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, and Kiara together for the first time. It also stars Anjana Sukhani who returned to the celluloid after a sabbatical of two years. In an interview, the actress opened up on her bond with Akshay and Kareena. It was through her that the two relished Sindhi cuisine on the sets of the film. Anjana promised to get them home cooked Sindhi food and asked her mom to cook Sai Bhaji, which is a mixture of dal, spinach, and other veggies. While Bebo wanted it to be cooked in very less oil, Akki preferred it bland and without any spices. Hence, Anjana got them two separate portions.

Anjana plays a key role in Good Newwz. She is seen as a lawyer who represents legally after his sperms get exchanged in the lab during IVF and his wife gets pregnant with the wrong sperms.

Also Read: Good Newwz Box Office Collections Day 2: Akshay, Kareena starrer bring a perfect end to last Saturday of 2019

Credits :Times Of India

Read More