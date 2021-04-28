‘Good people’ Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma share an endearing smile with RCB player Sachin Baby; PHOTO

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Sachin Baby took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Take a look.

Virat Kohli and have been stealing hearts ever since they first came in the spotlight. The power couple made headlines when they first tied the knot in 2017 with their destination wedding. The duo has been sharing mushy family photos with their baby girl Vamika. Now, during the IPL season, Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates have been posting photos with the two. Several photos of the couple beaming with joy have been shared on social media and fans can’t contain their excitement.

In the latest snap, posted by RCB player Sachin Baby, we can see Virat and Anushka looking happier than ever. The cricketer took to his Instagram handle to share his fanboy moment with the celebrities. In the photo, the actress can be seen donning a yellow-coloured crop top paired with high-waist jeans. On the other hand, Virat rocks a casual grey t-shirt. While sharing the adorable moment, the cricketer penned heartwarming words for the couple. He captioned it, “Happiness is having good people around you.” Netizens were mesmerized by the charming picture and dropped compliments in the comments section.

Take a look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s photo:

Yesterday, cricketer Gabriel Ben also shared a photo with the duo. The cricketer adorably referred to Virat as “bhayya” and Anushka as “ma’am” in his post. In his short and sweet message he expressed his excitement after meeting the celebs. He captioned it as “The most awaited photo with virat bhayya and anushka mam,” and tagged the two.

Credits :Sachin Baby Instagram

