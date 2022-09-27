Goodbye actor Pavail Gulati shares his experience of working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna; READ

The trailer of this upcoming film looks promising and shows Gulati playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta's son. Notably, he will be sharing screen space with Neena and Rashmika for the first time.

Best known for roles in films The Other Way, Kalank, and Thappad, Pavail Gulati is a well-appreciated actor in the industry. His works clearly depict that he is eager to make a mark in Bollywood and his works are an example of the same. Gulati, who will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan , Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye, opened up on his equation with these top-notch celebrities and how he feels working with them.

Speaking about his experience on working in the film, Gulati, as reported by news agency IANS, said, “Neena Ji and Rashmika are a riot on set, Rashmika is such a sweetheart, and has a beautiful smile and a lovely way of working, whenever she used to come on sets she used to bring a smile on everybody's face, as she's always smiling."

Gulati added: "Neena ji is a fireball of energy, I can chat with her all day long. Her stories are so beautiful, just standing next to her is like a dream come true. I am honoured to be working with her and I wish to be working with her more and more, what a wonderful talent she has and on top of that she's also a wonderful human being."

The trailer of the film which was released recently depicts that the story of Goodbye which revolves around the importance of being there for each other as a family and coming out stronger irrespective of what troubles life throws at you.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam in the film in significant roles and is slated to release on October 7 in theatres.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pavail Gulati & Saiyami Kher team up with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for a web series