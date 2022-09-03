Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna are cool 'kite-flying' partners in FIRST LOOK; Film out Oct 7

It is always exciting to watch Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen. Fans always want to see more and more of him in movies and to get their excitement levels higher the veteran star has released the first look of his upcoming movie Goodbye. Ever since this film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update. Along with Big B, we will see Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space with the Piku actor. We have seen a lot of BTS pictures from the sets of the film but today we bet the first look of Goodbye is going to leave you happy.

Goodbye first look

In the poster shared by Amitabh Bachchan, we can see him dressed in a beige kurta that he layered with a blue sleeveless bomber jacket. The veteran actor has a big smile on his face and looks excited as he is flying a kite. Behind him stands Rashmika Mandanna who is dressed in a green oversized kurta and dupatta. She can be seen as the perfect kite-flying partner for her co-star as she holds the kite spool with her cute spool. Sharing this poster, Big B wrote, “परिवार का साथ है सबसे ख़ास जब कोई नहीं होता पास, तब भी रहता है इनका एहसास #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #GoodbyeOnOct7.”

Check out Goodbye poster:

Goodbye

Talking about Goodbye, the film's shoot had begun last year and photos of Mr Bachchan playing with a pet on the sets had gone viral. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati apart from Senior Bachchan and Rashmika.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra. He also has an official Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone apart from Goodbye.

Rashmika Mandann’s work front

Meanwhile, in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the highly-awaited Varisu. Helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, National Award-winning producer Dil Raju is backing the flick under the prestigious banner of Venkateswara Creations. Besides the leads, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will also play pivotal roles in the movie, along with the rest. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

