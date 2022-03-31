Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan drops a jolly pic with Pushpa Rashmika Mandanna; Fan says 'Pushpa nahi Sir Srivalli'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he keeps sharing every little and big thing with his fans. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recent release Jhund. Well, it seems to be a packed year for Big B who has an interesting lineup now, Goodbye being one of the movies. In Goodbye, we will see Big B alongside South sensation Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika is still on cloud nine with the mega-success of her movie Pushpa. Just a few minutes ago, Amitabh made a post with Rashmika and added his very own ‘Pushpa’ twist.

In the picture, Amitabh and Rashmika practically glowed as they seemed to be in their work zone. Big B looked dapper in his ethnic attire and had a shawl thrown on. On the other hand, the beautiful, infectious smile on Rashmika’s face won our hearts. She wore a pastel coloured cardigan and looked splendid. Big B also penned down a hilarious one-worded note with the picture. He wrote, “Pushpa .. !!!” Of course, his post was an instant hit amongst the fans. Numerous fans wrote, “Pushpa nahi Sir Srivalli”.

Check Amitabh's post:

Talking about Goodbye, the film's shoot had begun last year and photos of Mr Bachchan playing with a pet on the sets had gone viral. Rashmika also celebrated her birthday on the sets and posed with Amitabh Bachchan and the cast and crew. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati apart from Senior Bachchan and Rashmika.

