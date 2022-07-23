GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta enjoy popcorn in a new still, film out on October 7

Marking Rashmika Mandanna's debut in Bollywood, GoodBye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati as well. It is all set for release in October 2022.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 23, 2022 11:23 AM IST  |  2.9K
GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta enjoy popcorn in a new still, film out on October 7
GoodBye is all set for worldwide release on 7th October 2022. Touted as a celebration of life, this Vikas Bahl directorial, stars the Legendary Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of the South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, Goodbye is a heartwarming story about life, family & relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears.

