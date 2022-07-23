GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta enjoy popcorn in a new still, film out on October 7
Marking Rashmika Mandanna's debut in Bollywood, GoodBye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati as well. It is all set for release in October 2022.
GoodBye is all set for worldwide release on 7th October 2022. Touted as a celebration of life, this Vikas Bahl directorial, stars the Legendary Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of the South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.
Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, Goodbye is a heartwarming story about life, family & relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears.