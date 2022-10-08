Goodbye: Know what connection Kriti Sanon has with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's film

Goodbye , the family drama that features Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, hit the screens on October 7, Friday. The much-awaited film, which revolves around the lives of a widowed father and his children, is helmed by popular filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Amitabh Bachchan appeared as the central character in the film, while Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut, playing his daughter. Interestingly, Goodbye is now also making headlines owing to its connection with actress Kriti Sanon .

The opening slate of Vikas Bahl’s film garnered attention with the mention of Kriti Sanon, under the ‘Special Thanks’ category. The audiences have been curious to know why the makers thanked Kriti, who is in no way a part of the Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer, in the title cards. Interestingly, the reason behind this move is revealed by director Vikas Bahl himself, in his recent chat with Bollywood Hungama. According to the filmmaker, the title of the film – Goodbye, came from the Bhediya actress.

Interestingly, Kriti Sanon, who was aware that Vikas Bahl is making this film, called him one day and enquired about the project. During her chat with the director, the actress suggested that the title ‘Goodbye’ will be apt for the project, as most of his directorial ventures have English titles. Vikas Bahl, who realised the title is perfect for his project, discussed the same with leading man Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary superstar also approved of the title, for their project. Thus, the title ‘Goodbye’ was locked for the family drama, in precisely five minutes.

Everything you need to know about Goodbye

Amitabh Bachchan played the central character Harish Bhalla, an aging man who is mourning the death of his beloved wife Gayatri Bhalla, in Goodbye. Neena Gupta essayed the role of Gayatri in the film, which features Rashmika Mandanna in the role of their daughter, Tara Bhalla. The Vikas Bahl directorial features an extensive star cast including Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sanjeev Pandey, and others in the supporting roles. Goodbye is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

ALSO READ: GoodBye Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s film works in parts, doesn’t in some