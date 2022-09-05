Goodbye: Meet Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘crazy family’ in new poster ft. Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye’s first look got all the fans excited for the movie after the first look of the film was released. Today the makers have released yet another poster which showcases a candid fun family moment from the film. Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share the new poster of her upcoming movie and also announce that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow.

Goodbye new poster

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share a new poster of Goodbye showcasing the entire Bhalla Family where megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the centre holding a cute pup while Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa, are seen around them in a beautiful moment. The poster beautifully shares the message that being together for each other is important and having a loving nurturing family is a blessing. Sharing this poster, Rashmika wrote, “Meet my crazy little family. Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #Goodbye trailer out tomorrow!”

Check out the new poster:

Goodbye

Starring the Legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles the film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra. He also has an official Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone apart from Goodbye.

Rashmika Mandann’s work front

Meanwhile, in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the highly-awaited Varisu. Helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, National Award-winning producer Dil Raju is backing the flick under the prestigious banner of Venkateswara Creations. Besides the leads, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will also play pivotal roles in the movie, along with the rest. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

ALSO READ: This Girl is on Fire- A fiery success story of self-made Rashmika Mandanna