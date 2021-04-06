Goodbye: Neena Gupta excited to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan; Says ‘It’s a dream come true for me’

As Neena Gupta has been roped in to play Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Goodbye, the actress is quite elated to work with the megastar.

Actress Neena Gupta will play Amitabh Bachchan's wife in the film "Goodbye". This is the first time Big B and Neena Gupta will share the screen.

Neena says she loves her role and is excited to be paired alongside Big B.

"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn't think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," says Neena.

Some time back, Bachchan had showered praises for Neena Gupta in a hand-written note appreciating her performance in the 2018 film "Badhaai Ho".

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Goodbye" also features south sensation Rashmika Mandanna. The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday with Amitabh Bachchan on Goodbye set; Drops Pics from her satisfying day

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×