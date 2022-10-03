Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna can’t contain her excitement after meeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan; PIC
Rashmika Mandanna said Amitabh Bachchan is a gem of a person who always argues with me as a reel papa.
Rashmika Mandanna, who is fast rising as one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the actress recently opened up about her experience working with the megastar. In a recent event, when the Geetha Govindam actress met Big B, she couldn’t contain her excitement at meeting her reel, Papa. In the upcoming film Goodbye, Amitabh and Rashmika will play the role of a father and daughter. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavel Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and others.
Posting a picture with the legendary actor, Rashmika wrote, “I still can’t believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer…A gem of a person who always argues with me as a reel papa. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It’s been an absolute honor and this will forever be super special. PS - See papa and Tara in 5 days on 7th October at cinemas near you!”
Have a look at Rashmika's post:
This is not the first time when the actress opened up about her experience working with Big B. Earlier, during the trailer launch of Goodbye, recalling her first meeting with Bachchan, she said, "I was standing and waiting for him, and Sir just walked in, crossed me and went. So I was like, 'ok, not now. This is not the time because I was standing there, flashing a big smile... I thought he was thinking about the scene," news agency PTI quoted Rashmika as saying. She added, "Then I went to him and told him, 'Hi sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter'. I was so nervous; it is such a huge responsibility to work with such big actors. It is just good to get each other's energy on the first day."
Talking about Goodbye, the film revolves around the Bhalla family members and depicts the importance of family in a very heartwarming manner. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.
