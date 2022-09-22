Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna grooves to ‘The Hic Song’ with crew; Calls it her recent favourite

Speaking of which, taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Rashmika treated her fans to an unmissable video. In the same, she can be seen grooving to the film's popular track - The Hic Song. She captioned her post, "A lil surprise. Grooving to my recent favourite with the best crew! #Goodbye."

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous actresses to have gained immense popularity and become a pan-India star with a fan following in millions. After making her mark in the Kannada and Telugu industries, the diva is all set to take over Bollywood. Lovingly called the 'National crush' by fans, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in key roles. Meanwhile, the actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and loves to keep her followers engaged by sharing photos and videos.

Talking about Goodbye, the family drama has a heartwarming narrative and showcases the ups and downs, chaos, drama and love every family goes through. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is all set to release in theatres on October 7, 2022.

Back in June, when Rashmika had wrapped up the film, she had penned a sweet note for Big B. She wrote, "@amitabhbachchan sir. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you. you are the world's bestest man ever!"

On the work front, this is not the only Hindi film in Rashmika will be starring in. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu which is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Not just this, she has also collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal, which is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

The diva also has Pushpa: The Rule coming up. The movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead. The first instalment of the movie, Pushpa: The Rise, had turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. She will also be seen in the Tamil film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2023.

ALSO READ: Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning as she strikes a pose in white corset top; PIC