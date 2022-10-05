Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna opens up on whether she faced any language barriers ahead of her Bollywood debut

Popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film titled Goodbye. In the film, Rashmika will be seen in a lead role alongside popular actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta . While the trailer of the film looks promising, fans are wondering whether it was easy for the young actress to adapt to the Bollywood film industry owing to the different usage of language in the sphere.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Rashmika asserted, “Language or industry were never a barrier. I, since the beginning of my career, say five years ago, I've always made films in different languages, different industries, and I'm very comfortable doing so. I think as an actor, that's how I keep it more exciting. For me, this North and South debate, that’s also coming lower now, because now they're calling it a pan-Indian film, of course, which audiences everywhere are watching, and people are loving it. I think that's how I take it as an actor.”

“Like for me, at the end of the day, it's the script. It's the team I'm working with, and what purpose do I have in that? Am I going to have fun while shooting it? And, in the end, the audience will love it. You know, I think that's my process of shooting and working. And I'm very happy. And of course, people love the concept which is coming now,” she said.

The 26-year-old actress, who made her debut in 2016 in the Kannada film titled Kirik Party, is a very versatile actress in the Indian film industry. Soon, she will be seen in films namely Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and Tamil film Varisu starring Vijay. Surely, she has a couple of films to work on in her kitty.

