Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna's gorgeous PICS in a white ensemble is a bit of fresh breeze for our feed
Rashmika Mandanna is busy promoting her Bollywood debut film Goodbye.
Rashmika Mandanna, who is rising as one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In a very short span of time, the gorgeous actress has gained immense popularity and has become a pan India star. Also known as the national crush of India, Rashmika enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares her gorgeous pictures and videos with her fans and followers. Meanwhile, the actress is promoting her upcoming film in full swing and has shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram account.
In the pictures, we can see Rashmika striking various attractive poses in a white ensemble. The Geetha Govindam actress is seen wearing a white dress with a thigh-high slit which she paired with black strappy heels. Nonetheless, to say, she looks stunning. She opted for soft glam makeup, and winged eyeliner, and her hair was neatly tied and she accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings. The actress captioned the post, “A bit of fresh breeze for your feed today…(white heart emoji).
Have a look at Rashmika's post:
Talking about Goodbye, the family drama has a heartwarming narrative and showcases the ups and downs, drama, chaos, and love within every family. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is all set to release in theatres on October 7, 2022.
Apart from Goodbye, the Dear Comrade actress will next star in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated to be released on August 11, 2023, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. She will also be seen in the Tamil film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2023. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty.
