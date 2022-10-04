Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna’s gorgeous PICS in a white ensemble is a bit of fresh breeze for our feed

Rashmika Mandanna, who is rising as one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In a very short span of time, the gorgeous actress has gained immense popularity and has become a pan India star. Also known as the national crush of India, Rashmika enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares her gorgeous pictures and videos with her fans and followers. Meanwhile, the actress is promoting her upcoming film in full swing and has shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, we can see Rashmika striking various attractive poses in a white ensemble. The Geetha Govindam actress is seen wearing a white dress with a thigh-high slit which she paired with black strappy heels. Nonetheless, to say, she looks stunning. She opted for soft glam makeup, and winged eyeliner, and her hair was neatly tied and she accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings. The actress captioned the post, “A bit of fresh breeze for your feed today…(white heart emoji).