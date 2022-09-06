Goodbye’s Rashmika Mandanna is amused by ‘Papa’ aka Amitabh Bachchan’s promo video; See REACTION

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Goodbye is all set to release on the 7th of October this year. In a few hours’ time, the trailer of the movie will be launched. Recently, a couple of new posters were dropped, leaving fans and netizens excited and intrigued about the trailer. Yesterday, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a fun promotional video featuring Big B on her social media space. Later, the actor posted the video on his social media space too. And a few hours back, his onscreen daughter Rashmika shared her reaction to the video. Have you seen it yet?

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Amitabh Bachchan’s promo video for Goodbye

In the video shared by Ekta Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, we can see the veteran actor wearing a white Kurta pyjama and a red and blue bomber jacket. He sits on the couch and can be heard trying hard to promote his upcoming film Goodbye also starring Rashmika Mandanna. We can hear the superstar ask his team for help as they come up with various ideas to promote the movie. Sharing this video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Presenting the promotional video for #Goodbye by @amitabhbachchan. See if you understand... If you don't, the #GoodbyeTrailer will be out tomorrow, tab samajh lena.”

Sharing this video on her Instagram stories, Rashmika reacted to it and wrote, “Look at papa doing his thing..(fire emoji) (laughing emoji) (red heart emoji)”. It should be noted that Goodbye will mark Rashmika's debut in Bollywood.

Take a look:

Goodbye

Starring the Legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles the film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye, written and directed by Vikas Bahl is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

