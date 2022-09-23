Goodbye Song Chann Pardesi: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta as parents will tug at your heartstrings

Goodbye trailer starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna has been getting a lot of love from the audience. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7. To maintain the excitement level among the fans, the team has released another song from the film. The song Chann Pardesi is very soothing and beautiful and depicts the love story of Neena and Amitabh.

The song showcases the beautiful chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. After 40 years of working in the industry, this is the first time Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta will be seen on-screen as a couple. The song portrays Amitabh Bachchan reminiscing and also grieving about the loss of his wife played by Neena. The song depicts Neena Gupta’s amusing as well as emotional side and how she always found a way to keep everyone around her happy with utmost care and love.