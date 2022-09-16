Goodbye Song The Hic: Rashmika Mandanna is here to make you groove to the track's peppy beats; Watch

Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta is all set to release on October 7. The family drama also stars Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa in pivotal roles. A few days back the makers released the trailer which received huge love from the fans. And now they have released a second song starring Rashmika. Earlier, the song Jaikal Mahakal was released. The song shows Rashmika Mandanna acing her dance moves with her friends.

The Hic song is all set to be the party anthem of the season and has the most compelling track that the music admirers will end up listening to, over and over again. The song is sung by Sharvi Yadav and penned by Vikas and AT. The track is composed by Amit Trivedi and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The video opens with Rashmika who is in a pub along with her friends. The actress is seen in a black dress and enjoying herself.