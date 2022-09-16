Goodbye Song The Hic: Rashmika Mandanna is here to make you groove to the track's peppy beats; Watch
Goodbye is releasing on October 7 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.
Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta is all set to release on October 7. The family drama also stars Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa in pivotal roles. A few days back the makers released the trailer which received huge love from the fans. And now they have released a second song starring Rashmika. Earlier, the song Jaikal Mahakal was released. The song shows Rashmika Mandanna acing her dance moves with her friends.
The Hic song is all set to be the party anthem of the season and has the most compelling track that the music admirers will end up listening to, over and over again. The song is sung by Sharvi Yadav and penned by Vikas and AT. The track is composed by Amit Trivedi and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The video opens with Rashmika who is in a pub along with her friends. The actress is seen in a black dress and enjoying herself.
Watch the song here:
Speaking about the song, Rashmika Mandanna said, “The Hic Song is a very peppy party number, beautifully sung by Sharvi Yadav and composed by Amit Trivedi. It's something so different from the songs I have done before and my first party dance song. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting it and I hope the audience enjoys and dances like me too.”
This will be Rashmika Mandanna’s first film in Bollywood. Sharing a post after completing the film, she had written, “Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’.. but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye! It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn.”
