Goodbye star Amitabh Bachchan on having 5 releases in 2022: This isn't a new thing for me

All eyes are on Amitabh Bachchan ever since the first look of Goodbye has been launched. The film co-starring Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a lot of buzz and today the trailer of the film was launched. We bet fans cannot wait to watch the film. In fact, this film marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Rashmika. Today at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Big B could not be a part of it as he is in the recovery phase after testing positive for COVID-19. While interacting with the media through a zoom call at the press conference, Big B opened up about having 5 back to back releases this year.

When Amitabh Bachchan was asked about him having 5 releases in 2022, the veteran star answered, “this isn't a new thing for me. We had multiple releases in a month back in the day. I have had 7-8 films released in a year. Due to Covid, there have been delays in films and hence there is a backlog. I hope, people like Goodbye. I hope, in some time, people will experience films in the same way in OTT and theatre.” For the unversed After Jhund and Runway 34, Big B will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta and Uunchai alongside an ensemble cast. The actor also added, “I want to say Goodbye to Covid.”

Further elaborating on his health he said, “I recovered from COVID recently and I have been asked by doctors to avoid public appearance. But I am joining the event through a digital medium. I apologize for not being able to attend the event.”

Talking about Goodbye, starring the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles the film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

