Goodbye TRAILER: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta starrer promises drama, emotion and laughter

Yesterday, the makers of Goodbye unveiled a new poster of the film and announced that the trailer would release on 6th September 2022. The poster showed the entire Bhalla family with Amitabh Bachchan sitting in the centre holding a cute pup, surrounded by Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa. The poster, though simple, got everyone excited about the movie, and fans couldn’t wait for the trailer. Now, the trailer of Goodbye has finally released, and it looks quite gripping.

The family drama film has a heartwarming narrative and it showcases the ups and downs, chaos, drama and love within every family. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Family bonding toh suna hoga, but family tuning pehli baar dekhoge! With a string of drama, laughter, dher sara emotion aur bohot sara pyaar, presenting the #GoodbyeTrailer: #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022 #GoodbyeOnOct7.” Going by the trailer, it looks like the film will have just the right blend of emotions, drama, love and laughter, and will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride filled with warmth, laughter and tears.

Check out the trailer of Goodbye below.

Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. The actress wrapped up shooting for Goodbye in June this year, and had shared her experience of working for the film in an Instagram post. “Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’.. but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye! It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn,” she wrote.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, GoodBye is all set to release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

