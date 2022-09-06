Goodbye Trailer Launch: Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in floral lehenga, Neena Gupta sizzles in saree; PICS

After creating a lot of hype with its first look, Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye’s trailer was launched today. The team of Goodbye along with Neena Gupta and others came together for the first promotional event of the film. Unfortunately, Big B could not be a part of the launch event as he is still recovering from COVID but he was present via video call. The pictures of Rashmika, Neena and others have come out and we bet you will find it difficult to take your eyes off them.

In the pictures, we can see Rashmika Mandanna looking gorgeous in a lehenga. She is wearing a traditional embroidered beige coloured lehenga with an intricate design. She paired a princess-cut blouse and wore a shrug over it. Rashmika left her hair open and looked lovely as she smiled. Neena Gupta on the other hand sizzled in an orange-coloured saree. She wore an orange saree with a golden border and a sleeveless blouse. The veteran star carried a pink pouch in her hand and completed her look with a gold necklace and earrings.

Talking about Goodbye, starring the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles the film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

