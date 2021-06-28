‘Goodbye Uni’: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil drops out of college to focus on acting

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has quit his studies to pursue his passion for acting. He is all set to make his debut in the OTT release ‘Qala’.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan decided to quit college in order to completely focus on his career in acting. The popular starkid took to his Instagram handle to announce the news. Along with sharing some pictures, Babil wrote an emotional post. The aspiring actor tagged his university friends and thanked them for making him feel at home. Bidding goodbye to the University of Westminster, Babil said that he is dropping out from the Film BA course with over 120 credits.

“I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends,” wrote Babil. The star kid is now all set to make his acting debut in Netflix original ‘Qala’, bankrolled by . The film will also star Tripti Dimri.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Babil has also bagged his second project with producer Ronnie Lahiri and director Shoojit Sircar. Ronnie took to his gram to make the big announcement, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?” wrote Ronnie. The filmmaker had helmed late actor Irrfan’s 2015 movie ‘Piku’. Babil too has announced the news with photos and left everyone excited to see how he takes Irrfan’s legacy forward.

