GoodLuck Jerry First Look: Janhvi Kapoor looks terrified holding a gun as she sets off on a new adventure

Janhvi Kapoor shares the poster of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry and also announces the release date.

Published on Jun 17, 2022
Ever since Janhvi Kapoor’s movie GoodLuck Jerry was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. In fact, the actress herself shared pictures and videos from the sets of the film which had gotten fans quite excited. And today she took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of GoodLuck Jerry which will make all her fans jump with joy. Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29. 

