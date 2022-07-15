GoodLuck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor aka Jaya Kumari gets ready to cause some chaos, wish her luck; PICS

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor’s movie, GoodLuck Jerry has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for this film to release. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and Janhvi’s new avatar has raised the excitement level of all the fans. Well, the movie is just a couple of days away from its release and the actress is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Today, she took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of her in her on-screen character Jaya Kumari.

In the pictures, we can see Janhvi Kapoor dressed in a blue salwar kameez that she paired with a yellow dupatta that has tassels. Her kohled eyes, small black bindi, her hair tied in plates and her silver nosering made her look gorgeous. Sharing these pictures, Janhvi wrote, “Jaya Kumari aka Jerry getting all dressed up to cause some chaos. Good luck nahi bolenge? 29th July ko dikhiyega only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor grabbed all the limelight yesterday after she appeared on Koffee With Karan 7’s second episode with her BFF Sara Ali Khan. These two stars spilled a lot of beans on the show.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, GoodLuck Jerry will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 29. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She is currently in Poland shooting for Bawaal. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.

