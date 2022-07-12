GoodLuck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor unveils new poster of black comedy; Introduces her unusual ‘business partners’

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2021 release horror comedy Roohi, is now making the headlines for the next project GoodLuck Jerry. Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie is a dark comedy and will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. To note, GoodLuck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. And as the makers have announced the release date of GoodLuck Jerry, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release.

Adding on to fans’ excitement today, Janhvi has now shared another intriguing poster of GoodLuck Jerry. In the poster, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress was seen sitting in the middle of what seemed like a gang of goons giving a glimpse of the key actors of the movie. One can’t miss out on Janhvi’s tensed expression which looked like she is stuck in a trouble. The poster was captioned as, “Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

To note, GoodLuck Jerry will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 29. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.

