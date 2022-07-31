GoodLuck Jerry Private Screening: Janhvi, Khushi, Boney Kapoor dress to impress in whites; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor led GoodLuck Jerry released directly on digital, this Friday and the film has been getting a lot of appreciation from its audience. The quirky comedy is a remake of Nayanthara’s film Kolamaavu Kokila, which was a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu and emerged as the actress’ biggest solo hit. A private screening for the much loved film was held in the suburbs of Mumbai and it is needless to say that it was a star studded affair.

Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wore whites. Janhvi in her white bodycon dress, Khushi in her white co-ord set and Boney Kapoor in his white kurta looked amazing. Manish Malhotra kept it stylish in his designer jacket. Vedang Raina looked absolutely smart in his white full-sleeved t-shirt and denim jeans. Rajat Rawail looked dashing in his printed shirt. Shabana Azmi looked ethereal in her black kurta and violet dupatta. Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai kept it simple in his black shirt and jeans.

Have a look at the photos from GoodLuck Jerry screening:

Janhvi Kapoor recently won the audience with her gig in Koffee With Karan 7. She answered with utmost maturity, humility and simplicity. She showed a side of hers to the audience that she never showed before and the vulnerability she showed was good to see.

Janhvi Kapoor is just a few movies old but she has already established herself as an actress to watch out for. She mesmerized audiences with her performance in dhadak, scared them in Roohi and showed her resilience and strength in Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming slate of movies include Mr. And Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She was also chosen to play an important role in Takht, but as things stand, the film has been pushed indefinitely.

