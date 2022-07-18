GoodLuck Jerry’s Mor Mor OUT: Janhvi Kapoor’s peppy song is guaranteed to put you in a good mood; WATCH

Janhvi’s new avatar. Well, the trailer has already created a lot of hype and now that we are just a few days away from the release of the film, the makers have released a new song of the film featuring the actress.

In the song, we can see several shades of Janhvi Kapoor. She can be seen in a good mood, dancing on the streets, but she can also be seen in a terrifying mood. In the song poster that Janhvi shared on her Instagram handle, we see her wearing a yellow-black salwar-kameez laughing whole-heartedly. Janhvi captioned the poster, "SONG OUT TOMORROW Get ready to enter the life of Jaya. #MorMor song out tomorrow. #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar."

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, GoodLuck Jerry will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 29. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She is currently in Poland shooting for Bawaal. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.

