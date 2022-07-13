GoodLuck Jerry: Siddharth Sen shares quirky video of Janhvi Kapoor; Announces trailer release date of the film

Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town ever since she made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak. She might be three movies old in the industry, but she has certainly carved a niche for herself in the industry. And now, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is once again making the headlines and this time for her upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry. Janhvi will be seen playing the lead role in Siddharth Sen's directorial along with Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

And now, Siddharth Sen has shared a quirky video wherein Janhvi’s unusual business partners were furious at her for revealing their faces in the recently released poster. To this, Janhvi aka Jerry stated that not just the poster, but even the trailer is set to be out soon and wonders if the audience will wish them GoodLuck. The next poster revealed that the GoodLuck Jerry trailer will be releasing on July 14. Sharing the video, Siddharth wrote, “Ye kya kiya Jerry ji? Lagta hai inn gundon ki toli se bachne ke liye ab aapko good luck ki bahut zaroorat hai! #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #TrailerOutTomorrow”.

Take a look at Siddharth Sen’s post here:

GoodLuck Jerry, which is a black comedy will be releasing on July 29 on the OTT platform. Interestingly, it will be witnessing a competition by Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani starrer Ek Villain Returns which will be hitting the theatres on the same day. On the other hand, Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie will mark her first collaboration with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor.

