GoodLuck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's chaotic journey as a smuggler is full of hope, laughter and adventure

After her last outing with the horror-comedy Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor has returned with a comedy drama this time around. Titled GoodLuck Jerry, the makers dropped the film's trailer on Thursday and it features the actress sharing screen space with other senior actors. Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the film is a remake of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila and will feature actors such as Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

This week, the makers also dropped a brief teaser of the film which created anticipation among fans. On Thursday, the GoodLuck Jerry trailer was released. Sharing the same on social media, Janhvi wrote, "FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #TrailerOutNow."

In the trailer, we get to see Janhvi aka Jaya Kumari stepping into the drug smuggling business in order to support her mother who is battling lung cancer. Set in Punjab, Jaya's character hails from Bihar and shows her journey from an ordinary girl making momos to getting involved in the illegal trade. Deepak Dobriyal stars as the hilarious street lover, whereas Sushant Singh is the kingpin of this trade.

Check out GoodLuck Jerry Trailer below:

Unlike her peers, Janhvi's films have majorly taken the OTT route due to the pandemic. Her last film Roohi released in theatres in 2021 but wasn't well-received by the audience.

GoodLuck Jerry will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 29 July, 2022.

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan currently.

What are your thoughts on the GoodLuck Jerry trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she bonded with Sara Ali Khan: We were neighbours in Goa and...