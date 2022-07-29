GoodLuck Jerry Twitter Review: 10 tweets you must read before watching Janhvi Kapoor's black comedy

Janhvi Kapoor’s massive fan following is in for a massive treat today. After all, her much talked about movie GoodLuck Jerry has finally released on Disney+ Hotstar today. To note, Sidharth Sengupta's directorial is a black comedy and also features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. After creating an immense buzz in the town, GoodLuck Jerry has finally released, it has opened to rave reviews from the audience and the netizens have been singing praises for Janhvi.

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “What a movie.. #GoodLuckJerry what a performance @janhvikapoorr... I love your charter and performance masterpieces”. Another user tweeted, “Quite a nice watch #GoodLuckJerry. @janhvikapoor has done well as jerry, quite a different approach compared to her other projects. Great decision to go on OTT, will find its audience there”. One of the users also hailed Janhvi’s performance and wrote, “Cute, crazy film... Pleasantly surprised by Janhvi Kapoor. Definitely one watch worth! #GoodLuckJerry”. If you are planning to watch this Janhvi Kapoor starrer, we bring you 10 tweets which must read about GoodLuck Jerry.

To note, GoodLuck Jerry is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead. After GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi is now busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie marks Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun and will be releasing on April 7 next year. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Sunny Kushal in Mili which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

